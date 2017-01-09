The Wauconda Unit School District 118 board will hold a special meeting Thursday to appoint a new member to the panel. The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at Wauconda High School, 555 N. Main St. The appointee will replace Deby Dato, who resigned from the board in December.
updated: 1/9/2017 6:06 PM
District 118 board appointment
hello
- This article filed under:
- News
- Education
- Wauconda Unit District 118
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.