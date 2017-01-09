St. Charles East cancels classes after mass sickness

Classes have been canceled for Tuesday at St. Charles East High School after hundreds of students have gone down with a stomach virus, district officials said.

About 800 of the school's 2,000 students were absent Monday following an outbreak that caused the school's basketball teams to cancel games over the weekend and led to a deep clean of the school.

School officials on Monday were working with parents to determine how many of the 800 absent students were experiencing flu-like symptoms.

Teachers will still report to the building on Tuesday and will be contacting parents throughout the day with a few questions about their child's health, District 303 officials posted on Monday evening.

Officials plan to use that information to determine when classes will resume at the school, they said.

On Saturday, both the girls and boys basketball games at North were canceled due to illness. St. Charles East's boys basketball team seemed to be affected the most by the sudden rash of illnesses.

"We had one kid who was sick last night," Saints coach Patrick Woods told the Daily Herald on Saturday. His team traveled to Chicago's west side Friday and scored a 71-57 nonconference victory over Foreman. "Today (Saturday), 10 of the 14 guys on the team are sick."

District officials say they're working with the Kane County Health Department. Custodial crews worked over the weekend to deep clean the school. School dismissed at 2 p.m. Monday for further cleaning.

"Please understand this virus is present in the entire community, it is not just affecting students in our schools," District 303 officials said in Facebook post over the weekend. "We also remind everyone to make sure they practice good hygiene habits such as frequently washing your hands, covering your mouth when coughing, stay hydrated, and get the proper amount of rest."