Wayne Brady takes aim at 'Hamilton" in Chicago

TV star Wayne Brady is set to join the Chicago company of "Hamilton." The five-time Emmy Award-winner will play Aaron Burr from Tuesday, Jan. 17, through Sunday, April 9, at The PrivateBank Theatre.

TV star and singer Wayne Brady is having a shot at "Hamilton."

The five-time Emmy Award-winner is set to star as Aaron Burr in the Chicago company of the critically acclaimed musical. Brady's limited engagement in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical about America's Founding Fathers runs from Tuesday, Jan. 17, through Sunday, April 9.

Brady, famed for TV shows like "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" and "How I Met Your Mother," takes over the role of Burr in Chicago from two-time Tony Award-nominee Joshua Henry ("Violet," "The Scottsboro Boys"). Henry is leaving the Chicago company to star as Burr in the national tour of "Hamilton," which launches this March in San Francisco.

