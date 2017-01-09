Breaking News Bar
 
Wayne Brady takes aim at 'Hamilton" in Chicago

Scott C. Morgan
 
 

TV star and singer Wayne Brady is having a shot at "Hamilton."

The five-time Emmy Award-winner is set to star as Aaron Burr in the Chicago company of the critically acclaimed musical. Brady's limited engagement in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical about America's Founding Fathers runs from Tuesday, Jan. 17, through Sunday, April 9.

Brady, famed for TV shows like "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" and "How I Met Your Mother," takes over the role of Burr in Chicago from two-time Tony Award-nominee Joshua Henry ("Violet," "The Scottsboro Boys"). Henry is leaving the Chicago company to star as Burr in the national tour of "Hamilton," which launches this March in San Francisco.

For "Hamilton" tickets, call (800) 775-2000 or visit broadwayinchicago.com.

