Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 1/8/2017 12:22 PM

The Latest: Steelers jump out to early lead on Dolphins

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Pro Football Hall of Fame former Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino visit during warm ups before an AFC Wild Card NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.

    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Pro Football Hall of Fame former Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino visit during warm ups before an AFC Wild Card NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.
    Associated Press

 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

The Latest on the NFL's wild-card Sunday. (All times Eastern)

1:15 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Steelers wasted little time putting the Miami Dolphins on their heels at chilly Heinz Field.

The Steelers went 85 yards in five plays for a touchdown on their opening possession. Wide receiver Antonio Brown covered the last 50, taking a screen pass from Ben Roethlisberger then sprinting down the left sideline to the end zone to give Pittsburgh an early 7-0 lead.

The Steelers offense hardly seemed bothered by the single-digit wind chills at kickoff. Roethlisberger worked exclusively out of the shotgun on the drive and completed all three of his passes.

Miami is trying to win its first playoff game since 2000.

___

12:30 p.m.

The NFL's wild-card round finishes up with two cold-weather games as the Miami Dolphins visit Pittsburgh and the Giants travel to Green Bay to renew one of the NFL's best postseason rivalries.

Miami (10-6) beat the Steelers (11-5) 30-15 on Oct. 16 as Jay Ajayi ran for 204 yards . Despite that result, the Steelers - finally healthy - are favored by 10 at home, where it is 14 degrees. Miami quarterback Ryan Tannehill is still dealing with a sprained knee, so backup Matt Moore will play.

The Packers are favored by four against the Giants. It is 10 degrees in Green Bay. That's warmer than in 2008, when the Giants won at Lambeau when it was minus-23 with the wind-chill factor.

____

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account