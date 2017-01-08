Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
Durbin hesitant on some Trump Cabinet nominees

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin is expressing concern about several of President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks, noting that overall they are a "very rich."

Durbin tells the State Journal-Register in Springfield (http://bit.ly/2j5VAGt) he is likely to support Elaine Chao, Trump's nominee to be secretary of transportation and has heard good things about retired Marine Gen. James Mattis, Trump's pick for secretary of defense.

However, he is skeptical about former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, Trump's choice to lead the Department of Energy. Durbin said he doesn't understand how Perry could administer a department he has said he wants to close.

Durbin says he is unsure about Senate colleague Jeff Sessions of Alabama, who is Trump's choice for attorney general. He says they agree on the need for criminal justice reform. But Durbin says he is concerned about Sessions' stance on voter-identification laws.

