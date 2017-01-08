Man attacks police officers, TSA officials at O'Hare

A 21-year-old man is being held in a hospital for treatment after attacking police officers and TSA officials when he was prevented from boarding a plane at O'Hare International Airport early Sunday morning, authorities said.

According to Chicago police, the man breeched a checkpoint in Terminal 3 and attempted to board an aircraft about 3 a.m. Sunday.

Officers prevented him from entering the gate, police said, at which point the man attacked and struck officers repeatedly in the head and body. At no time did the man board the plane, police said.

Two members of the Chicago Police Department and two TSA officers members were attacked, police said.

Police said the man was taken into custody and transported to Presence Resurrection Medical Center in Chicago. A Chicago police officer who suffered facial injuries also was taken to the hospital. A Chicago police sergeant was treated on the scene for a laceration to the ear.

Police said an investigation into the matter is ongoing and charges are pending.