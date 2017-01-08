Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 1/8/2017 4:38 PM

Palatine library to host local author fair

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

The Palatine Public Library is seeking area writers to be part of this year's local Author Fair coming up in March.

The library will provide a space for local authors to meet fans, promote their works and sell books. Library spokeswoman Andrea Lublink said the library has received a few inquiries from interested authors and officials hope to have 15 to 20 attend. Preference will be given to those from the library district and then as space allows.

The fair will from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. March 12, at the library, 700 N. North Court in Palatine. Requests must be submitted by Feb. 15, 2017. Applications are available on the library's website.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account