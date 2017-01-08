Palatine library to host local author fair

The Palatine Public Library is seeking area writers to be part of this year's local Author Fair coming up in March.

The library will provide a space for local authors to meet fans, promote their works and sell books. Library spokeswoman Andrea Lublink said the library has received a few inquiries from interested authors and officials hope to have 15 to 20 attend. Preference will be given to those from the library district and then as space allows.

The fair will from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. March 12, at the library, 700 N. North Court in Palatine. Requests must be submitted by Feb. 15, 2017. Applications are available on the library's website.