Breaking News Bar
 
Music
posted: 1/8/2017 7:14 AM

Sunday picks: Trio blends jazz, Moravian folk at Metropolis

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • The Emil Viklický Grand Moravia Trio performs at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in Arlington Heights at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8.

    The Emil Viklický Grand Moravia Trio performs at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in Arlington Heights at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8.

 
Scott C. Morgan
 
Laura Milbrath Stewart
 
 

Eastern jazz

Hear how Moravian folk songs blend with modern jazz when The Emil Viklický Grand Moravia Trio performs on Sunday at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. $25; $20 students. (847) 577-2121 or metropolisarts.com. 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8

Something old, something new

Search for collectibles, antiques and vintage goods at the Zurko Antiques and Flea Market at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. $7; free for kids 12 and younger. zurkopromotions.com. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8

Penn Shabbatones

Hear a performance by the University of Pennsylvania's Jewish a cappella group, the Penn Shabbatones, at Congregation Beth Judea, at Route 83 and Hilltop Road, Long Grove. Free. To RSVP, email lneiman@bethjudea.org. (847) 634-0777. 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8

Swimming away

Procrastinate at your peril. There are only two more weekends of performances of the critically acclaimed production of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. $44-$69. (630) 896-6666 or paramountaurora.com. 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8

Everything sketchy

See troupes from all over North America at the 16th Annual Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival continuing through Sunday, Jan. 15, at Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $15 per show; $35-$45 day passes; $250 all-festival pass. (773) 327-5252 or ChicagoSketchfest.com. Shows on the top of the hour 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, and 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15.

Afternoon with the orchestra

In the mood for some live music? Members of the Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra's faculty and staff and the Chamber Music Institute coaches will perform in the sixth annual faculty recital at the Spartan Auditorium of the Elgin Community College Arts Center, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. Free. Tickets must be reserved in advance at tickets.elgin.edu or (847) 622-0300. 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8

Suburban 'Magic'

The Lyric Opera of Chicago's new suburban-inspired staging of Mozart's family-friendly fantasy "The Magic Flute" resumes at the Civic Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Drive, Chicago. Sung in German with projected English translations. $20-$299. (312) 827-5600 or lyricopera.org. 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8

Great inaugural speeches

On Friday, Jan. 20, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the U.S. And, as part of the proceedings, he will deliver his inaugural speech. Gary Midkiff, a local professor who has taught at several Chicago-area colleges, will review inaugural speeches made by U.S. presidents through the years at the Great Inaugural Speeches in History program at the Elmhurst Public Library, 125 S. Prospect St., Elmhurst. The Elmhurst History Museum co-sponsors the event. Free. Register at (630) 279-8696, elmhurstpubliclibrary.org or in person at Elmhurst Public Library. 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8

The award-winning London stage production of "War Horse" is screened at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn part of the National Theatre's NT Live series.
The award-winning London stage production of "War Horse" is screened at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn part of the National Theatre's NT Live series. - Courtesy of Brinkhoff & Mögenburg/National Theatre of Great Britain
Into battle

"War Horse" was a children's novel by author Michael Murpurgo about an English horse enduring many horrors of World War I. Its award-winning stage adaptation featuring amazing puppets has gone on to take the world by storm. Before it closed in London's West End, "War Horse" was captured for cinema screenings as part of the NT Live series, and it will be shown again at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $20. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8

'If I Loved You'

The 1956 movie version of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Broadway musical hit "Carousel" famously starred Gordon MacRae and Shirley Jones. See the film back on the big screen in special anniversary screenings today and Wednesday at select cinemas in Addison, Bloomingdale, Chicago, Crystal Lake, Deer Park, Gurnee, Lincolnshire, Lombard, Naperville, Rosemont, South Barrington, Warrenville and Woodridge. Prices vary by venue, but largely $14.50. fathomevents.com. 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday, Jan. 8 and 11

'Eroica' enjoyment

Violinist Angelo Xiang Yu is the guest soloist performing Prokofiev Violin Concerto No. 1 with the Elgin Symphony Orchestra for a two-concert bill, which also includes Stravinsky's "Octet" and Beethoven's "Eroica" Symphony No. 3 under conductor Andrew Grams at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. $30-$65. (847) 888-4000 or elginsymphony.org. 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8

Concert highlights

Penn Shabbatones: 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, Congregation Beth Judea, at Route 83 and Hilltop Road, Long Grove. The University of Pennsylvania's Jewish a cappella group, the Penn Shabbatones perform in free concert. To RSVP, send email to lneiman@bethjudea.org. (847) 634-0777.

February Sky: 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, McHenry County College's Luecht Conference Center, 8900 U.S. Route 14, Crystal Lake. Phil Cooper and Susan Urban, known as February Sky, perform a concert of folk and Celtic tunes. Free. (815) 479-7814 or mchenry.edu/artevents.

Jazz Consortium Big Band: 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. The Prospect High School Jazz Ensemble I also performs. Swing and jazz-rock favorites. $10 adults; $5 ages 17 and younger with a student ID. (847) 358-9150, or durtynellies.com.

The McCartney Years: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Musical tribute to Paul McCartney and Wings. $19-$30. (6300 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

NightSPHEAR, Ivy Ford: 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, Buddy Guy's Legends, 700 S. Wabash Ave., Chicago. $10. (312) 427-1190 or buddyguy.com.

Owens Room, Rebel Soul Revival: 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, Cubby Bear, 1059 W. Addison St., Chicago. $3. (773) 327-1662 or cubbybear.com.

Information is provided by entertainment venues. Check with venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account