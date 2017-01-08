Sunday picks: Trio blends jazz, Moravian folk at Metropolis

hello

The Emil Viklický Grand Moravia Trio performs at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in Arlington Heights at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8.

Eastern jazz

Hear how Moravian folk songs blend with modern jazz when The Emil Viklický Grand Moravia Trio performs on Sunday at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. $25; $20 students. (847) 577-2121 or metropolisarts.com. 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8

Something old, something new

Search for collectibles, antiques and vintage goods at the Zurko Antiques and Flea Market at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. $7; free for kids 12 and younger. zurkopromotions.com. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8

Penn Shabbatones

Hear a performance by the University of Pennsylvania's Jewish a cappella group, the Penn Shabbatones, at Congregation Beth Judea, at Route 83 and Hilltop Road, Long Grove. Free. To RSVP, email lneiman@bethjudea.org. (847) 634-0777. 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8

Swimming away

Procrastinate at your peril. There are only two more weekends of performances of the critically acclaimed production of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. $44-$69. (630) 896-6666 or paramountaurora.com. 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8

Everything sketchy

See troupes from all over North America at the 16th Annual Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival continuing through Sunday, Jan. 15, at Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $15 per show; $35-$45 day passes; $250 all-festival pass. (773) 327-5252 or ChicagoSketchfest.com. Shows on the top of the hour 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, and 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15.

Afternoon with the orchestra

In the mood for some live music? Members of the Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra's faculty and staff and the Chamber Music Institute coaches will perform in the sixth annual faculty recital at the Spartan Auditorium of the Elgin Community College Arts Center, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. Free. Tickets must be reserved in advance at tickets.elgin.edu or (847) 622-0300. 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8

Suburban 'Magic'

The Lyric Opera of Chicago's new suburban-inspired staging of Mozart's family-friendly fantasy "The Magic Flute" resumes at the Civic Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Drive, Chicago. Sung in German with projected English translations. $20-$299. (312) 827-5600 or lyricopera.org. 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8

Great inaugural speeches

On Friday, Jan. 20, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the U.S. And, as part of the proceedings, he will deliver his inaugural speech. Gary Midkiff, a local professor who has taught at several Chicago-area colleges, will review inaugural speeches made by U.S. presidents through the years at the Great Inaugural Speeches in History program at the Elmhurst Public Library, 125 S. Prospect St., Elmhurst. The Elmhurst History Museum co-sponsors the event. Free. Register at (630) 279-8696, elmhurstpubliclibrary.org or in person at Elmhurst Public Library. 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8

The award-winning London stage production of "War Horse" is screened at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn part of the National Theatre's NT Live series. - Courtesy of Brinkhoff & Mögenburg/National Theatre of Great Britain

"War Horse" was a children's novel by author Michael Murpurgo about an English horse enduring many horrors of World War I. Its award-winning stage adaptation featuring amazing puppets has gone on to take the world by storm. Before it closed in London's West End, "War Horse" was captured for cinema screenings as part of the NT Live series, and it will be shown again at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $20. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8

'If I Loved You'

The 1956 movie version of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Broadway musical hit "Carousel" famously starred Gordon MacRae and Shirley Jones. See the film back on the big screen in special anniversary screenings today and Wednesday at select cinemas in Addison, Bloomingdale, Chicago, Crystal Lake, Deer Park, Gurnee, Lincolnshire, Lombard, Naperville, Rosemont, South Barrington, Warrenville and Woodridge. Prices vary by venue, but largely $14.50. fathomevents.com. 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday, Jan. 8 and 11

'Eroica' enjoyment

Violinist Angelo Xiang Yu is the guest soloist performing Prokofiev Violin Concerto No. 1 with the Elgin Symphony Orchestra for a two-concert bill, which also includes Stravinsky's "Octet" and Beethoven's "Eroica" Symphony No. 3 under conductor Andrew Grams at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. $30-$65. (847) 888-4000 or elginsymphony.org. 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8

Concert highlights

Penn Shabbatones: 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, Congregation Beth Judea, at Route 83 and Hilltop Road, Long Grove. The University of Pennsylvania's Jewish a cappella group, the Penn Shabbatones perform in free concert. To RSVP, send email to lneiman@bethjudea.org. (847) 634-0777.

February Sky: 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, McHenry County College's Luecht Conference Center, 8900 U.S. Route 14, Crystal Lake. Phil Cooper and Susan Urban, known as February Sky, perform a concert of folk and Celtic tunes. Free. (815) 479-7814 or mchenry.edu/artevents.

Jazz Consortium Big Band: 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. The Prospect High School Jazz Ensemble I also performs. Swing and jazz-rock favorites. $10 adults; $5 ages 17 and younger with a student ID. (847) 358-9150, or durtynellies.com.

The McCartney Years: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Musical tribute to Paul McCartney and Wings. $19-$30. (6300 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

NightSPHEAR, Ivy Ford: 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, Buddy Guy's Legends, 700 S. Wabash Ave., Chicago. $10. (312) 427-1190 or buddyguy.com.

Owens Room, Rebel Soul Revival: 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, Cubby Bear, 1059 W. Addison St., Chicago. $3. (773) 327-1662 or cubbybear.com.

Information is provided by entertainment venues. Check with venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.