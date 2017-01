Dodgeball competitors face off in Schaumburg

hello

Teams in youth and adult divisions competed for the title of National Amateur Dodgeball Association Indoor National Champions Saturday at the Winter Nationals in Schaumburg.

Games are officiated by NADA staff. The event was held at the Sport Center, the district's all-indoor athletic facility. Opened in 2003, this 110,000-square-foot building includes four basketball courts, six volleyball courts, two soccer fields and a gymnastic center.