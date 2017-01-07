Weekend picks: It's all about the animals at DuPage expo

hello

GayCo performs Saturday, Jan. 7, as part of the 16th annual Chicago Sketch Festival at Stage 773. Courtesy of Ashley Rose/GayCo

See reptiles, birds, ferrets, hedgehogs, puppies, kittens and more at the All Animal Expo at the DuPage County Fairgrounds Saturday, Jan. 7.

All Animal Expo

See reptiles, birds, ferrets, hedgehogs, puppies, kittens and more at the All Animal Expo in Building 1 of the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Guests can purchase animal supplies like food, cages, tanks, toys and bedding. (630) 533-0181 or allanimalexpo.com. $5; free for kids 10 and younger (with a paying adult). Free parking. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7

Something old, something new

Search for collectibles, antiques and vintage goods at the Zurko Antiques and Flea Market at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. $7; free for kids 12 and younger. zurkopromotions.com. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8

Garden helpers

Master gardener Suzette Gacek from the University of Illinois leads a demonstration called Worms! In it, kids can learn about worms and the beneficial work they do underground and for gardens. One of the related activities is to construct a worm-powered compost bin on Saturday at Wonder Works, A Children's Museum, 6445 W. North Ave., Oak Park. $7. (708) 383-4815 or wonder-works.org. 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 7

Plácido Domingo stars in the title role of a revival of Verdi's "Nabucco." The Biblical epic is screened in select movie theaters as part of the Metropolitan Opera's Live in HD series. - Courtesy of Marty Sohl/Metropolitan Opera

Plácido Domingo stars in the title role of a Metropolitan Opera revival of "Nabucco," which was composer Guiseppe Verdi's first big hit. The biblical epic is simulcast as part of the Live in HD series on Saturday and Wednesday at select cinemas in Addison, Batavia, Bloomingdale, Chicago, Crystal Lake, Deer Park, Evanston, Gurnee, Lincolnshire, Mount Prospect, Naperville, Niles, Rosemont, Vernon Hills, South Barrington, Warrenville and Woodridge. Sung in Italian with English subtitles. Ticket prices vary, but largely $16-$23; for exact locations and prices, visit fathomevents.com. Live at 11:55 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7; taped encore at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11

Everything sketchy

See troupes from all over North America at the 16th Annual Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival continuing through Sunday, Jan. 15, at Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $15 per show; $35-$45 day passes; $250 all-festival pass. (773) 327-5252 or ChicagoSketchfest.com. Shows on the top of the hour 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday; 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, and 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15.

Swimming away

Procrastinate at your peril. There are only two more weekends of performances of the critically acclaimed production of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. $44-$69. (630) 896-6666 or paramountaurora.com. 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7; 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8

Watch the Windy City Bulls at a Barks and Beers event Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates. - Courtesy of John L. Alexander/NBAE via Getty Images

Sample brews with your dogs at the Barks & Beers event at a Windy City Bulls basketball game versus the Canadian Raptors 905 on Saturday at the Sears Centre Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. $17-$70. The Windy City Bulls are part of the NBA development league. (847) 649-2270 or searscentre.com or windycity.dleague.nba.com. 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7

'Comedian' comedian

If you're curious to see how Orny Adams has progressed since appearing in Jerry Seinfeld's documentary "Comedian," then catch him live at the Improv Comedy Showcase at Woodfield Mall, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $17 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7

Comedian Nate Bargatze performs at Zanies in Rosemont and Chicago. - Courtesy of TBS

Catch up with comedian Nate Bargatze ("Full Time Magic," "Yelled at by a Clown") when he does standup this weekend at Zanies at MB Financial Park, 5437 Park Place, Rosemont; (847) 813-0484. $25 plus a two-item purchase. zanies.com. 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7

'Eroica' enjoyment

Violinist Angelo Xiang Yu is the guest soloist performing Prokofiev Violin Concerto No. 1 with the Elgin Symphony Orchestra for a two-concert bill, which also includes Stravinsky's "Octet" and Beethoven's "Eroica" Symphony No. 3 under conductor Andrew Grams at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. $30-$65. (847) 888-4000 or elginsymphony.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8

A faux four

The Beatles tribute show "Beatlerama" makes a one-night-only return on Saturday to the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. $25. (847) 634-0200 or marriotttheatre.com or beatlerama.com. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7

<URL destination="#photo10">The Belvederes boys

The Belvederes are what you'd get if a modern-day rock band hearkened back to the soundtrack for Tom Hanks' 1996 film "That Thing You Do!" The original songs from this talented Northwest suburban garage-rock quartet -- inspired by that movie and bands of the era -- incorporate some pop, a little funk and a whole lot of fun. And when lead singer John Ford steps up to the mic, it's all soulful, feel-good rock 'n' roll. Start the new year with music and dancing Saturday, Jan. 7, when The Belvederes are joined by Jack Swain's Big O, a tribute to Roy Orbison, at FitzGerald's in Berwyn. FitzGerald's, 6615 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7

Rock tribute

Relive a heyday of rock with the tribute show "Jimmy Page Birthday Bash: A Nite of Led Zeppelin with Kashmir" on Saturday at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $14-$39. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7

English invasion

American English, one of the best Beatles tribute bands, visits Crystal Lake's Raue Center for the Arts for a performance Saturday, Jan. 7. Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. Tickets start at $20. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org. 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7

Penn Shabbatones

Hear a performance by the University of Pennsylvania's Jewish a cappella group, the Penn Shabbatones, at Congregation Beth Judea, at Route 83 and Hilltop Road, Long Grove. Free. To RSVP, email lneiman@bethjudea.org. (847) 634-0777. 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8

Afternoon with the orchestra

In the mood for some live music? Members of the Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra's faculty and staff and the Chamber Music Institute coaches will perform in the sixth annual faculty recital at the Spartan Auditorium of the Elgin Community College Arts Center, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. Free. Tickets must be reserved in advance at tickets.elgin.edu or (847) 622-0300. 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8

Suburban 'Magic'

The Lyric Opera of Chicago's new suburban-inspired staging of Mozart's family-friendly fantasy "The Magic Flute" resumes at the Civic Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Drive, Chicago. Sung in German with projected English translations. $20-$299. (312) 827-5600 or lyricopera.org. 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8

Great inaugural speeches

On Friday, Jan. 20, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the U.S. And, as part of the proceedings, he will deliver his inaugural speech. Gary Midkiff, a local professor who has taught at several Chicago-area colleges, will review inaugural speeches made by U.S. presidents through the years at the Great Inaugural Speeches in History program at the Elmhurst Public Library, 125 S. Prospect St., Elmhurst. The Elmhurst History Museum co-sponsors the event. Free. Register at (630) 279-8696, elmhurstpubliclibrary.org or in person at Elmhurst Public Library. 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8

The award-winning London stage production of "War Horse" is screened at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn part of the National Theatre's NT Live series. - Courtesy of Brinkhoff & Mögenburg/National Theatre of Great Britain

"War Horse" was a children's novel by author Michael Murpurgo about an English horse enduring many horrors of World War I. Its award-winning stage adaptation featuring amazing puppets has gone on to take the world by storm. Before it closed in London's West End, "War Horse" was captured for cinema screenings as part of the NT Live series, and it will be shown again at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $20. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8

'If I Loved You'

The 1956 movie version of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Broadway musical hit "Carousel" famously starred Gordon MacRae and Shirley Jones. See the film back on the big screen in special anniversary screenings today and Wednesday at select cinemas in Addison, Bloomingdale, Chicago, Crystal Lake, Deer Park, Gurnee, Lincolnshire, Lombard, Naperville, Rosemont, South Barrington, Warrenville and Woodridge. Prices vary by venue, but largely $14.50. fathomevents.com. 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday, Jan. 8 and 11

The Emil Viklický Grand Moravia Trio performs at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in Arlington Heights at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8. -

Hear how Moravian folk songs blend with modern jazz when The Emil Viklický Grand Moravia Trio performs on Sunday at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. $25; $20 students. (847) 577-2121 or metropolisarts.com. 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8

Concert highlights

Terrapin Flyer: Noon Saturday, Jan. 7, BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $8-$10. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Real Friends & Knuckle Puck holiday show with Mat Kerekes, Homesafe, Sleep On It, Belmont, Caving: 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, Concord Music Hall, 2047 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. $28. (773) 570-4000 or concordmusichall.com.

Blackened, Little Orphan Monkey: 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. $7. (331) 777-4712 or basecamppub.com.

"Jimmy Page Birthday Bash: A Nite of Led Zeppelin with Kashmir" is at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. - Courtesy of Frank Livingston

Jimmy Page Birthday Bash -- A Night of Led Zeppelin with Kashmir: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Led Zeppelin tribute band. $14-$39. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

Thinner Teed & The Teradactyls: 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, Mackey's Hideout, 2601 S. River Road, McHenry. (815) 363-7040 or mackeyshideout.com.

Fletcher Rockwell: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, Q Bar Glendale Heights, 2240 Bloomingdale Road, Glendale Heights. $7. (630) 893-9346 or qbarglendaleheights.com.

Corey Dennison Band: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, Harlem Avenue Lounge, 3701 S. Harlem Ave., Berwyn. Corey Dennison, guitarist for The Carl Weathersbys Blues Band performs blues with guitar and vocals. $6. (708) 484-3610 or harlemavenuelounge.com.

Afterlife featuring Kings of Class, Nikho, Randall Dean, Jay Lugz, Tecko, B. Hebda, Sean Strange, Jame$ Dean: 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, Annex Nightclub, 1958 W. North Ave., Chicago. (630) 291-5986 or afterlifechi.com.

Penn Shabbatones: 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, Congregation Beth Judea, at Route 83 and Hilltop Road, Long Grove. The University of Pennsylvania's Jewish a cappella group, the Penn Shabbatones perform in free concert. To RSVP, send email to lneiman@bethjudea.org. (847) 634-0777.

February Sky: 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, McHenry County College's Luecht Conference Center, 8900 U.S. Route 14, Crystal Lake. Phil Cooper and Susan Urban, known as February Sky, perform a concert of folk and Celtic tunes. Free. (815) 479-7814 or mchenry.edu/artevents.

Jazz Consortium Big Band: 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. The Prospect High School Jazz Ensemble I also performs. Swing and jazz-rock favorites. $10 adults; $5 ages 17 and younger with a student ID. (847) 358-9150, or durtynellies.com.

The McCartney Years: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Musical tribute to Paul McCartney and Wings. $19-$30. (6300 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

NightSPHEAR, Ivy Ford: 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, Buddy Guy's Legends, 700 S. Wabash Ave., Chicago. $10. (312) 427-1190 or buddyguy.com.

Owens Room, Rebel Soul Revival: 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, Cubby Bear, 1059 W. Addison St., Chicago. $3. (773) 327-1662 or cubbybear.com.

Information is provided by entertainment venues. Check with venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.