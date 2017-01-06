Breaking News Bar
 
Western Michigan's P.J. Fleck to coach at Minnesota

By JON KRAWCZYNSKI
Associated Press
 
 

MINNEAPOLIS -- P.J. Fleck is leaving Western Michigan and heading to Minnesota to coach its reeling football program.

Western Michigan announced Friday that Fleck has informed the school that he is leaving for the Golden Gophers.

His decision comes three days after Minnesota athletic director Mark Coyle fired Tracy Claeys following a standoff between the team's players and the administration over the suspension of 10 players in connection with sexual assault allegations.

Fleck guided the Broncos to a 13-1 record this season and a spot in the Cotton Bowl, where they lost 24-16 to Wisconsin.

The 36-year-old whirlwind went 30-22 in four years at Western Michigan, with three bowl appearances.

