1/6/2017

Fox Lake student field trip to help people in need

  • Jessica Davis hangs warm clothing on a fence in Fairview Park in Round Lake Beach as part of a "Scarves in the Park" project Friday. First grade students from Lotus Elementary School in Fox Lake hung cold weather wear in parks in Fox Lake and Round Lake Beach for people in need.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Lotus Elementary School first-graders run to pick up donated clothing to hang on fences at Fairview Park in Round Lake Beach. The students hung cold weather wear in parks in Fox Lake and Round Lake Beach, as part of a "Scarves in the Park" project Friday.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • One of the signs displayed in Fairview Park in Round Lake Beach to let people in need know they can take donated warm weather clothing laid out by first-graders from Lotus School in Fox Lake. It was part of a "Scarves in the Park" project Friday.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

 
Bob Chwedyk
 
 

Despite Friday's frigid temperatures, first-graders from Lotus Elementary School in Fox Lake were outside to hang donated cold weather clothing in four parks in Fox Lake and Round Lake Beach to help people in need.

The students moved quickly to place various warm apparel on fences and posts, along with signs reading, "You are not alone! Need a scarf, hat or pair of gloves? Please take one! Happy New Year!" They visited Lakefront and Millennium parks in Fox Lake, and Morningside and Fairview parks in Round Lake Beach.

The students' work was part of a "Scarves in the Park" project. Students from Lotus School and Indian Hill Elementary School in Round Lake Heights worked together to craft signs and write persuasive letters seeking donated items for families in need in the area, Lotus first grade teacher Erica Barraza said.

In all, about 80 students and six teachers from Lotus rode on school buses during the morning field trip to the four parks.

"We're hanging up our signs, letting people know that even though it's cold and they might be alone out here, we're here to help," Lotus School first grade teacher Kelli Wodrich said. "They can take some warm things to get through the winter."

