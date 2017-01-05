Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana
updated: 1/5/2017 9:02 PM

30-year sentence handed mother in death of 4-month-old

MUNCIE, Ind. -- A 30-year prison sentence has been handed a 21-year-old Muncie woman who pleaded guilty in connection with the death of her infant son.

Delaware Circuit Court 1 Judge Marianne Vorhees on Thursday handed the sentence to Sheryl Ashley Wallace despite her statement putting much of the blame for the death of her 4-month-old son, Jensen, on her ex-husband.

In September, a jury found Cory Michael Wallace guilty of five felonies, including neglect of a dependent resulting in death and arson. He was sentenced to 72 years in prison.

Prosecutors said Cory Wallace failed to seek medical attention for his son after he sustained fatal head injuries, and then set fire to the infant's bedroom to try to cover up the cause of death.

