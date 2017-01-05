Restaurant coming to downtown Libertyville adds to dining diversity

With exposed century-old brick and an industrial chic decor, Libertyville's newest restaurant is being built to stand out but also fit with diverse and growing dining options in the busy downtown area, owners say.

When the word "downtown" is mentioned for restaurants, Duke Ross, operating partner and principal of Main Street Social, wants suburban residents to think Libertyville and not the big city.

"As opposed to one restaurant being a destination, the area is the destination," said Ross, a restaurant industry veteran who opened Bar Siena on Randolph Street in Chicago for the Dine/Amic Group.

Ross has oversee development of Main Street Social, spanning three spaces in an 1890s-era building at 608 N. Milwaukee Ave. The spaces were formerly occupied by Lindsey's gifts and collectibles and another business.

"We fought for this space," Ross said, referring to Libertyville resident Ken Stemke and another investor who wants to capitalize on the area's popularity. A March opening is planned.

Across the street, Shakou restaurant is closed this week for a major revamp as the company introduces a new logo and website. Since it opened four years ago in Libertyville, Shakou has expanded to St. Charles, Barrington and Park Ridge and will open this year in downtown Arlington Heights.

"The brand is based on bringing the city vibe to the suburbs. The name Shakou means social life," said representative Randi Moxi.

Downtown Libertyville continues to flourish. A two-bedroom apartment at The Manchester building across the street from Ross' venture rents for $2,500 a month. An $8.7 million parking deck -- the second to be built to serve the downtown -- will partially open in a few weeks.

Sales-tax revenue received by the village in the "drinking and eating places" category tracked by the state has grown from about $625,156 in 2013 to an estimated $740,326 for 2016. According to MainStreet Libertyville, there are 22 restaurants in and around Milwaukee Avenue, with a dozen opening in the last four years.

Main Street Social, which will feature Italian-Mediterranean cuisine, will seat 100 inside and 30 more in an outdoor wine garden with a fireplace.

Ross said all food will be prepared fresh on site, and he described the fare as meant to be shared. The focus at the zinc-topped bar will be on boutique wines, including a Main Street Social house brand.

Near the bar area will be a semiprivate dining area for 12 to be known as "The Cage" because of the decorative wrought-iron bars that will form one wall.

As a commercial banker and former chairman of the MainStreet Libertyville board, Stemke has seen the downtown grow from a 30 percent vacancy rate to being fully occupied. He and his partners say the diverse offerings boost everyone.