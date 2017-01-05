Breaking News Bar
 
Jacksons have not sought pardons from Obama

  • Then-U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. and his wife, Chicago Alderman Sandi Jackson, greet President Barack Obama at Ford's Chicago assembly plant in 2010.

Disgraced former U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. and his wife, Sandi, the former alderman -- who are battling in a messy divorce -- have not asked President Barack Obama for pardons, the Sun-Times has learned.

"We do not have petitions from either Jesse Jackson Jr. or Sandi Jackson," Dena Iverson, a Justice Department spokesman, told the Sun-Times.

The former congressman and his wife, pleaded guilty on Feb. 20, 2013, to looting campaign funds of $750,000 and spending much of it on personal items -- ranging from the lavish, such as a Rolex and furs, to the mundane, such as toilet paper bought at Costco, to the bizarre, such as two mounted elk heads for his Capitol Hill House office. They both served prison terms.

•For the complete story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

