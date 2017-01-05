Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 1/5/2017 1:42 PM

NAI Hiffman assists in sale of site to DCT Industrial

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • NAI Hiffman completed the sale of 5 Greenwood Avenue in Romeoville to DCT Industrial, which plans to develop a 140,100-square-foot speculative building on the site.

    NAI Hiffman completed the sale of 5 Greenwood Avenue in Romeoville to DCT Industrial, which plans to develop a 140,100-square-foot speculative building on the site.

 

ROMEOVILLE -- NAI Hiffman recently completed the sale of 5 Greenwood Avenue in Romeoville to DCT Industrial.

Terms of the sale were not announced.

DCT Industrial acquired the 8.3-acre property from a private seller and has already begun demolition of the existing structures. DCT Industrial plans to develop a 140,100-square-foot, state-of-the-art speculative building with delivery slated for the fourth quarter of 2017.   

"DCT is continuously looking for unique and creative ways to create value, specifically in land-constricted areas such as the I-55 Corridor submarket," said Todd Vezza, a Senior Vice President at DCT Industrial. "The acquisition of this landside provides us with an excellent opportunity to develop a modern distribution building in an extremely high-demand location."

The new building, located within the I-55 corridor, will feature 32-foot ceiling height, 24 exterior docks, 4 drive-in doors, 137-car parking spaces, and will be divisible.

"There are very limited opportunities for new development in the I-55 corridor due to the lack of remaining land sites," said Mark Moran, an executive vice president at NAI Hiffman. "At the same time, user demand continues to be strong from companies in the area looking for state-of-the-art facilities. The 5 Greenwood Ave. site provides DCT the opportunity to satisfy this demand. We are excited to represent DCT on this project."

Moran, along with NAI Hiffman Associate Broker Brett Tomfohrde and Executive Vice President Steve Connolly, SIOR, represented the seller in this transaction. In addition, the team will be handling the leasing efforts on behalf of DCT Industrial.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account