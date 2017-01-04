Arena brings much of his LA Galaxy staff to national team

CHICAGO -- Bruce Arena is bringing much of his LA Galaxy coaching staff with him to the U.S. national team and has hired former under-20 coach Thomas Rongen as his chief scout.
The U.S. Soccer Federation said Wednesday that Dave Sarachan, Pat Noonan and Kenny Arena - Bruce's son - have been appointed as assistant coaches. Matt Reis will be goalkeeping coach.
The 65-year-old Arena coached the U.S. from 1998-2006, leading the Americans to the 2002 World Cup quarterfinals. He returned in November when Jurgen Klinsmann was fired after a 0-2 start in the final round of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.
Qualifying resumes with a March 24 home game against Honduras, followed four days later with a match at Panama.