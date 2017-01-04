Arena brings much of his LA Galaxy staff to national team

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2015, file photo, Los Angeles Galaxy head coach Bruce Arena walks on the field before an MLS soccer western conference playoff match against the Seattle Sounders in Seattle. Arena is bringing his LA Galaxy assistants Dave Sarachan, Pat Noonan, Matt Reis and Kenny Arena with him for his second stint running the U.S. national team and has hired former under-20 coach Thomas Rongen as his chief scout, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. Associated Press

CHICAGO -- Bruce Arena is bringing much of his LA Galaxy coaching staff with him to the U.S. national team and has hired former under-20 coach Thomas Rongen as his chief scout.

The U.S. Soccer Federation said Wednesday that Dave Sarachan, Pat Noonan and Kenny Arena - Bruce's son - have been appointed as assistant coaches. Matt Reis will be goalkeeping coach.

The 65-year-old Arena coached the U.S. from 1998-2006, leading the Americans to the 2002 World Cup quarterfinals. He returned in November when Jurgen Klinsmann was fired after a 0-2 start in the final round of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.

Qualifying resumes with a March 24 home game against Honduras, followed four days later with a match at Panama.