posted: 1/4/2017 7:00 AM

Police: 2 men found fatally shot at Indianapolis restaurant

Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis police say two men have been found fatally shot inside a restaurant.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded about 1 a.m. Wednesday to Jordan's Fish and Chicken on the city's east side and found the men with apparent gunshot wounds.

The men were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names weren't immediately released, but police say they were in their late 30s or early 40s and worked at the restaurant.

The circumstances of the deaths are under investigation.

