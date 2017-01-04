Calls to 911 were made shortly before teen killed by deputy

hello

VILLA PARK, Ill. -- Calls to 911 were made shortly before a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot while getting into an altercation with a sheriff's deputy in suburban Chicago.

The DuPage County sheriff's office says the deputy responded Monday to a reported violent domestic incident near the community of Villa Park and shot the teen. He was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to authorities, and identified by family as Trevon Johnson.

One call from the home said he had a knife. A second call also described the scene, apparently including the shooting.

DuPage County coroner's office says the teen from York Township died of multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities initially had identified the person who died as a man.

Illinois State Police are handling the investigation. The deputy's name hasn't been released.