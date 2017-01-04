Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago alderman says he'll challenge Gov. Rauner in 2018

Associated Press
CHICAGO -- Chicago Alderman Ameya Pawar says he's running to unseat Republican Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner in 2018.

The Democrat and second-term alderman said Wednesday he would provide "a progressive counter-balance to the governor's agenda."

Pawar says he would push for Illinois to impose an additional tax on incomes over $1 million. He also wants to expand subsidized day care - a program Rauner cut amid Illinois' budget crisis - and would decriminalize more drug offenses.

Illinois Republican Party spokesman Steven Jaffe called Pawar an "out-of-touch, tax-hiking politician," noting he's supported several Chicago tax increases.

Pawar starts with a massive fundraising disadvantage. His campaign account has about $50,000. Rauner just gave his own campaign $50 million.

Other Democrats considering running are businessmen Chris Kennedy and J.B. Pritzker and state Sen. Andy Manar.

