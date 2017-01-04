Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 1/4/2017 3:52 PM

Armed robbery occurs near earlier carjacking in Arlington Heights

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • This is a sketch of a man who robbed a woman Sunday in the lobby of a condominium building on the 2300 block of South Goebbert Road in Arlington Heights.

    This is a sketch of a man who robbed a woman Sunday in the lobby of a condominium building on the 2300 block of South Goebbert Road in Arlington Heights.
    Courtesy of Arlington Heights Police

 
Christopher Placek
 
 

Arlington Heights police are not ruling out a connection between a New Year's Day armed robbery and a carjacking that occurred just blocks away about a week earlier. Both crimes happened in apartment complexes along Goebbert Road just north of Algonquin Road.

In the most recent case on Jan. 1, a resident of a condominium complex on the 2300 block of South Goebbert Road was robbed at gunpoint in her building lobby at 1:38 p.m. after a man followed her in from the parking lot, Crime Prevention Officer Brandi Romag said Wednesday.

The female victim told police when she got out of her car and saw the man, she became uncomfortable. After she used her key to get in the building, the man followed behind, then threatened her with a black semi-automatic pistol and took her purse, Romag said.

The black leather purse contained cash, a driver's license, credit cards and a checkbook.

The offender is described as a black male in his 20s, 6 feet tall with a medium build, last seen wearing a dark blue hooded jacket, jeans and a knit winter hat.

Just north of that location about noon on Dec. 23, police said a man approached a woman who was outside her vehicle at an apartment complex on the 2100 block of South Goebbert Road, pointed a handgun at her and demanded the keys to her vehicle.

The woman handed over the keys and the man fled in her vehicle, a Silver 2008 Pontiac G6 with Illinois license plate Z203711.

That suspect was described as a black male with a medium build, and about 5-feet-7-inches to 5-feet-10-inches tall, wearing a black hoodie and black clothing.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip by texting the keyword 847AHPD and the message to 847411 or call Arlington Heights Crime Stoppers at (847) 590-STOP. Callers are guaranteed anonymity and may qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account