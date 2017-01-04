Armed robbery occurs near earlier carjacking in Arlington Heights

This is a sketch of a man who robbed a woman Sunday in the lobby of a condominium building on the 2300 block of South Goebbert Road in Arlington Heights. Courtesy of Arlington Heights Police

Arlington Heights police are not ruling out a connection between a New Year's Day armed robbery and a carjacking that occurred just blocks away about a week earlier. Both crimes happened in apartment complexes along Goebbert Road just north of Algonquin Road.

In the most recent case on Jan. 1, a resident of a condominium complex on the 2300 block of South Goebbert Road was robbed at gunpoint in her building lobby at 1:38 p.m. after a man followed her in from the parking lot, Crime Prevention Officer Brandi Romag said Wednesday.

The female victim told police when she got out of her car and saw the man, she became uncomfortable. After she used her key to get in the building, the man followed behind, then threatened her with a black semi-automatic pistol and took her purse, Romag said.

The black leather purse contained cash, a driver's license, credit cards and a checkbook.

The offender is described as a black male in his 20s, 6 feet tall with a medium build, last seen wearing a dark blue hooded jacket, jeans and a knit winter hat.

Just north of that location about noon on Dec. 23, police said a man approached a woman who was outside her vehicle at an apartment complex on the 2100 block of South Goebbert Road, pointed a handgun at her and demanded the keys to her vehicle.

The woman handed over the keys and the man fled in her vehicle, a Silver 2008 Pontiac G6 with Illinois license plate Z203711.

That suspect was described as a black male with a medium build, and about 5-feet-7-inches to 5-feet-10-inches tall, wearing a black hoodie and black clothing.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip by texting the keyword 847AHPD and the message to 847411 or call Arlington Heights Crime Stoppers at (847) 590-STOP. Callers are guaranteed anonymity and may qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000.