Mushroom Flatbreads

1 teaspoon raw coconut oil

2 large or 4 small shallot lobes, chopped (½ cup)

4 cloves garlic, chopped (2 tablespoons)

2 cups (9 ounces) cremini or button mushrooms, trimmed and coarsely chopped

2 tablespoons crème fraîche (may substitute sour cream or coconut milk)

About 2 tablespoons finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, plus more (optional) for serving

½ teaspoon kosher or sea salt, or more as needed

½ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper, or more as needed

2 packed cups (3 ounces) baby spinach leaves

¼ cup loosely packed flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

2 pieces lavash or another flatbread (4 ounces total; see note)

Melt the oil in a large saute pan over medium heat. Add the shallots and garlic; cook until they start to brown lightly, 2 to 4 minutes.

Add the mushrooms, then reduce the heat to medium-low. Cook, stirring occasionally, until most of the moisture released from the mushrooms evaporates, about 5 minutes. Stir in the crème fraîche, Parmigiano-Reggiano, salt, pepper and spinach; cook just until the spinach wilts, 2 to 3 minutes. Taste, and add more salt and pepper as needed. Stir in the parsley. Serve on top of the lavash, garnished with more Parmigiano-Reggiano, if desired.

Note: This casual mushroom treatment can be used atop any flatbread you like: We used a lavash-type bread, but a tortilla, pita or even toast would work well, too.

Makes 2 servings

Nutrition | Per serving: 330 calories, 16 g protein, 43 g carbohydrates, 12 g fat, 7 g saturated fat, 20 mg cholesterol, 530 mg sodium, 7 g dietary fiber, 7 g sugar

Adapted from "Eat Beautiful," by Wendy Rowe (Clarkson Potter, 2016).