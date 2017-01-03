Bengals' Pacman Jones jailed over Cincinnati confrontation

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones is in trouble again, facing several charges after being arrested early Tuesday in a downtown entertainment district.

Authorities say Jones is accused of pushing and poking someone in the eye, then struggling with officers during his arrest and spitting on a nurse while being booked into the Hamilton County jail.

He was jailed on misdemeanor charges of assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business, and a felony count of harassment with a bodily substance.

The 33-year-old Jones was being held pending an initial court appearance Tuesday morning. No attorney was listed for him.

It is the latest incident for a player who has repeatedly had legal issues after going to college at West Virginia University and making his NFL debut with Tennessee.