1/3/2017

Spirit announce Crystal Dunn's departure for Chelsea

BOYDS, Md. -- Forward Crystal Dunn is leaving the Washington Spirit for Chelsea FC of the FA Women's Super League.

Dunn was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 National Women's Soccer League college draft. She went on to become the league's Golden Boot winner in 2015 with 15 goals.

Dunn, 24, also has established herself with the U.S. women's national team and was named to the roster for the Rio Olympics. She scored against Colombia in the group stage.

'It's a big personal challenge for me but I am ready to take this next step in my career," Dunn said in a statement released by the English club. "Playing for Chelsea is a unique opportunity for me to take my game to another level and I think the moment is right."

Dunn is signed with Chelsea until 2018, according to the team.

