Booker, Chriss lead Suns past short-handed Heat, 99-90

Phoenix Suns forward Dragan Bender dunks the ball against the Miami Heat during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Phoenix. Associated Press

Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) gets past Phoenix Suns center Alex Len (21) and forward Dragan Bender (35) on a reverse layup during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Phoenix. Associated Press

Phoenix Suns forward Marquese Chriss (0) fouls Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem (40) as Haslem goes up for a shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Phoenix. Associated Press

Phoenix Suns guard Eric Bledsoe (2) drives past Miami Heat forward Luke Babbitt (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Phoenix. Associated Press

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, left, gets fouled by Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington as Booker goes up for a shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Phoenix. Associated Press

PHOENIX -- Devin Booker scored 27 points - 18 in the second half - and rookie Marquese Chriss added a career-best 18 as the Phoenix Suns handed the severely short-handed Miami Heat their sixth consecutive loss, 99-90 on Tuesday night.

The Suns snapped a 12-game losing streak against Miami. Phoenix hadn't beaten the Heat since Nov. 3, 2009.

Goran Dragic scored 22 of his 24 points in the first half for the Heat, who had just eight available players in the opener of a six-game road trip.

Willie Reed had 22 points and 18 rebounds, both career highs, for Miami.

Eric Bledsoe added 17 points for the Suns, who stretched a four-point halftime lead to 19 in the second half.