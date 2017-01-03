Dawn Patrol: Butler channels Jordan with 52 points in Bulls' win

hello

Bulls forward Jimmy Butler, left, goes to the basket against Charlotte forward Spencer Hawes during the first half of Monday's game at the United Center. Associated Press

lfilas@dailyherald.com

Butler scores 52 points in Bulls' victory

This was a performance Michael Jordan would be proud of, if it didn't happen against the team Jordan owns. Jimmy Butler piled up 52 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals as the Bulls beat Charlotte 118-111 last night. He's the only player besides Jordan to score 50 points for the Bulls at the United Center. Read beat writer Mike McGraw's report here.

DuPage County deputy shoots, kills teen near Villa Park

A DuPage County sheriff's deputy shot and killed a teenager while responding to a domestic violence call near Villa Park early yesterday, officials said. Deputies were called about midnight to a home in the area of Standish Lane and Ardmore Avenue. Full story.

One dead, one wounded in Aurora shooting

A 24-year-old Aurora man was shot and killed yesterday evening near State and Spring streets in Aurora, police said. A second man, a 33-year-old also from Aurora, was wounded and was being treated at an Aurora hospital. Full story.

No injuries in Mt. Prospect fire

A fire destroyed a plastic storage shed just outside a home in Mount Prospect yesterday morning but was contained before spreading into the home's attic. Full story.

Lakemoor will pay up to $6 million in incentives for Woodman's

Lakemoor will provide incentives of up to $6 million over 15 years to Woodman's Food Market Inc. to build and operate a grocery store and gas station, car wash and lube center at the southwest corner of routes 12 and 120. Full story.

Toyota dealership's expansion plan up for vote tonight in Bartlett

The owners of Elgin Toyota in Streamwood hope to win approval this month to turn two old buildings just to the east along Lake Street in Bartlett into detail and maintenance shops for the recently relocated dealership. Bartlett village board members are scheduled to consider final approval of the project tonight. Full story.

Video gambling a hit in St. Charles, but city profits lag

The number of St. Charles establishments offering video gambling is set to grow more than five times beyond the three businesses that pioneered the machines just in September. City aldermen will review a report tonight on video gambling activity in the city. Full story.

Weather

A dense fog advisory is an effect until 11 a.m. todayh. Temps will be in the upper 30s when you head out the door this morning. Highs around 41 today, but frigid air will move tonight, dropping temps into the teens. Full story.

Traffic

Ongoing major reconstruction is scheduled to reduce Irving Park Road to one lane in each direction between Church Road and O'Hare South Access Road in Bensenville. Full traffic.