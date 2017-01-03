Breaking News Bar
 
Customs investigates cause of computer outage at airports

  • Computer problems slowed U.S. Customs and Border Protection checkpoints at airports across the nation including at O'Hare International Airport for several hours Monday.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer, December 2016

 
Marni Pyke
 
 

A computer outage at U.S. Customs and Border Protection airport checkpoints Monday snarled some holiday travelers' plans at O'Hare and across the nation.

Processing systems that access passenger information went down between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., creating lengthy lineups for some fliers.

The glitch affected fliers going through Customs at O'Hare International Airport for a short period.

Officers used backup systems to screen passengers although the process took longer than usual.

"During the technology disruption, CBP had access to national security-related databases and all travelers were screened according to security standards," public affairs office Kris Grogan said Tuesday.

"At this time, there is no indication the service disruption was malicious in nature."

The agency is investigating what caused the outage that spurred multiple travelers to post complaints and video on social media.

"Customs line at Atlanta airport snaking around multiple wings of building," one woman tweeted.

The holiday travel period is considered to last through Friday.

