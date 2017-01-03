Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 1/3/2017 4:26 PM

First Midwest to move HQ out of Itasca, to O'Hare corridor

  • First Midwest Bank is moving its headquarters from Itasca to Chicago by spring 2018.

Daily Herald Report

First Midwest Bancorp Inc., parent of First Midwest Bank, announced Tuesday that it will move its headquarters out of Itasca and to Chicago's O'Hare corridor by spring 2018.

The new headquarters will be at the Triangle Plaza at 8750 W. Bryn Mawr Avenue. The new 80,000-square-foot headquarters will be home to more than 300 employees.

"Our expanding presence across the region and optimism about future growth opportunities caused us to look for a more centralized location," said Michael L. Scudder, president and CEO of First Midwest Bancorp. "This new headquarters will offer greater accessibility and collaboration opportunities for our colleagues, allowing us to continue to retain and attract the best talent to serve our clients, while also providing flexibility to facilitate our corporate expansion strategies."

