Reports: IS believed to be behind Istanbul nightclub attack

Family members and friends mourn as they attend funeral prayers for Ayhan Akin, one of the nightclub victims, in Istanbul, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. An assailant believed to have been dressed in a Santa Claus costume and armed with a long-barrelled weapon, opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul's Ortakoy district during New Year's celebrations, killing dozens of people and wounding dozens of others in what the province's governor described as a terror attack. Associated Press

Family members of victims of an overnight attack at a nightclub, cry outside the Forensic Medical Center in Istanbul, Jan. 1, 2017. An assailant armed with a long-barrelled weapon, opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul's Ortakoy district during New Year's celebrations, killing dozens of people and wounding dozens of others in what the province's governor described as a terror attack. (Suleyman Kaya/DHA - Depo Photos via AP) Associated Press

Sisters of Elias Wardini, a Lebanese man who was killed in the overnight Istanbul attack, mourn at their house, In Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday Jan. 1, 2017. Charbel Wardini told The Associated Press on Sunday that his brother, Elias, was among those who died in the attack at the crowded nightclub during New Year's celebrations, that killed at least 39 people. Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said seven Lebanese were wounded in the attack. Associated Press

Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, right, speaks with a man in hospital in Istanbul, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, who was wounded during an attack on a nightclub. An assailant armed with a long-barrelled weapon, opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul's Ortakoy district during New Year's celebrations, killing dozens of people and wounding dozens of others in what the province's governor described as a terror attack. (Prime Minister's Press Service, Pool photo via AP) Associated Press

Family members of victims of an overnight attack at a nightclub, cry outside the Forensic Medical Center in Istanbul, Jan. 1, 2017. An assailant armed with a long-barrelled weapon, opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul's Ortakoy district during New Year's celebrations, killing dozens of people and wounding dozens of others in what the province's governor described as a terror attack. (Suleyman Kaya/DHA - Depo Photos via AP) Associated Press

This image taken from CCTV provided by Haberturk Newspaper Sunday Jan. 1, 2017 shows the attacker, armed with a long-barrelled weapon, shooting his way into the Reina nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey on Sunday morning. The assailant opened fire at the nightclub in Istanbul's Ortakoy district during New Year's celebrations, killing dozens of people and wounding dozens of others in what the province's governor described as a terror attack. (CCTV/Haberturk Newspaper via AP) Associated Press

Flowers of the victims of the attack are placed outside a nightclub, which was attacked by a gunman overnight, in Istanbul, on New Year's Day, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. An assailant believed to have been dressed in a Santa Claus costume and armed with a long-barrelled weapon, opened fire at the nightclub in Istanbul's Ortakoy district during New Year's celebrations, killing dozens of people and wounding dozens of others in what the province's governor described as a terror attack. Associated Press

ISTANBUL -- Turkish media reports say that authorities believe that the Islamic State group is behind the attack on a popular Istanbul nightclub during New Year's celebrations.

Hurriyet and Karar newspaper reports Monday cited unnamed security officials saying that authorities have determined that the gunman who killed 39 people comes from a Central Asian nation and is believed to be either from Uzbekistan or Kyrgyzstan.

Police had also established similarities with the high-casualty attack at Ataturk Airport in June and was investigating whether the same IS cell carried out both attacks.

The gunman, who is still at large, killed a policeman and another man outside the Reina club in the early hours of 2017 before firing at people partying inside.

Nearly two-thirds of the dead were foreigners, many from the Middle East.