Nursing home exec accused of misusing resident's money

DANVILLE, Iowa -- A partial owner of a nursing home in southeast Iowa has been accused of misusing a resident's money.

Court records say 46-year-old Marc Johnson, of Hamilton, Illinois, is charged with felony dependent adult abuse-exploitation. He and his attorney didn't immediately return calls Monday from The Associated Press.

The Hawk Eye reports (http://bit.ly/2hJUOSE ) that authorities say Johnson took about $1,700 from a resident of the Danville Care Center in Danville to buy a television and other items for the facility.

Information from: The Hawk Eye, http://www.thehawkeye.com