Wildlife just trying to stay warm in cold months

Winter brings cold and snow, but it's also a time when some wild animals are more visible as they feed during the day.

According to experts from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, deer eat more in the winter than they do in spring, fall and summer because they expend more energy trying to stay warm.

They can also be seen more during the daylight hours of cold days because that's when it's warmest.

Deer also develop a warmer coat of fur in the colder months to help keep them cozy. Their fur is hollow like a straw, and that maintains their body heat.

Canada geese are prevalent in the Chicago area after migrating here during the fall. According to Lake County Forest Preserve District experts, the suburbs are the winter home for geese.

Ducks and geese have multiple layers of feathers that keep them warm as the temperatures drop.