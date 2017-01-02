Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
updated: 1/2/2017 3:57 PM

Wildlife just trying to stay warm in cold months

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • A deer wanders through the woods while foraging for food Monday at St. Mary of the Lake Seminary in Mundelein. Experts say animals eat more in the winter than in other times of the year because they expend more energy trying to stay warm.

      A deer wanders through the woods while foraging for food Monday at St. Mary of the Lake Seminary in Mundelein. Experts say animals eat more in the winter than in other times of the year because they expend more energy trying to stay warm.
    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Canada geese walk across the frozen ice Monday on a pond at Fremont Public Library in Mundelein. Geese are prevalent in the Chicago area after migrating here during the fall.

      Canada geese walk across the frozen ice Monday on a pond at Fremont Public Library in Mundelein. Geese are prevalent in the Chicago area after migrating here during the fall.
    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

 
By Gilbert R. Boucher II
gboucher@dailyherald.com

Winter brings cold and snow, but it's also a time when some wild animals are more visible as they feed during the day.

According to experts from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, deer eat more in the winter than they do in spring, fall and summer because they expend more energy trying to stay warm.

They can also be seen more during the daylight hours of cold days because that's when it's warmest.

Deer also develop a warmer coat of fur in the colder months to help keep them cozy. Their fur is hollow like a straw, and that maintains their body heat.

Canada geese are prevalent in the Chicago area after migrating here during the fall. According to Lake County Forest Preserve District experts, the suburbs are the winter home for geese.

Ducks and geese have multiple layers of feathers that keep them warm as the temperatures drop.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account