updated: 1/2/2017 4:30 PM

Rutland Twp. supervisor kicked off ballot

  • Rutland Township Supervisor Margaret Sanders is appealing her removal from the April ballot.

Lauren Rohr
 
 

The Rutland Township electoral board has kicked Supervisor Margaret Sanders off the April ballot after an objection claimed she tampered with her candidacy paperwork.

But Sanders, who was attempting to run for her third term, says she did no such thing and plans to challenge the panel's decision.

"The whole thing is just totally unfair," she said. "I didn't do anything wrong."

The objection, which was submitted by Huntley resident Richard Stack, alleges Sanders got custody of her paperwork after it had been filed, removed her economic interest statement and then attempted to reinsert that document into her bound paperwork.

The three-member electoral board upheld the objection by a 2-1 vote at a hearing Friday. Gordon Mueller, a third party appointed by the court, voted to keep Sanders on the ballot, while township Trustees Steve Schuldt and John Payson sided with the objector.

Sanders testified she did not touch her paperwork after it was submitted, and her attorney, Ken Shepro, said there is no evidence to to prove otherwise.

Shepro said he will file an appeal with the Kane County circuit court this week and request the court reverse the electoral board's decision and reinstate Sanders' name on the ballot.

