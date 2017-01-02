Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 1/2/2017 10:23 PM

One dead, one wounded in Aurora shooting

Daily Herald report

A 24-year-old Aurora man was shot and killed Monday evening near State and Spring streets in Aurora, police said.

A second man, a 33-year-old also from Aurora, was wounded and was being treated at an Aurora hospital. His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, authorities said.

Police said they were called to the scene at 5:18 p.m. and found both men with gunshot wounds.

Police said they have not yet determined a motive for the shootings, but gang involvement has not been ruled out. They said they have no suspect description and their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call police at (630) 256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000, or submit a tip via the Aurora Police Department's "My PD" app. Calls to Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

This was the second fatal shooting in Aurora in three days. A 26-year-old Aurora man, Andrew Dockery, was killed in a drive-by shooting around 7 p.m. on New Year's Eve while standing outside on the 400 block of Melrose Avenue. Police said they have no description of the suspect in that case.

