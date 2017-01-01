Images: Icons of Round Lake Park

In 1947 Round Lake Park had a population of about 1,700 people.

Most of the town was wide open spaces, and farmland. It was a place where people from the city had their summer cottages and where they spent their vacations. The village had one police officer and a pharmacy that had a soda fountain.

The population of Round Lake Park has grown to a modest 7,505 residents with a diverse population.

The business district runs along Route 134 which is also called Main Street. It features several restaurants and shops as well as service businesses dedicated to the population.

One of the largest companies in Round Lake Park is Groot Industries.

W.J. Murphy Elementary is the only school in Round Lake Park.

The village sits in the middle of Hainesville, Round Lake, Round Lake Beach and Grayslake.

Linda Lucassen has been the mayor of Round Lake Park since 2013.

To find out more about Round Lake Park visit www.villageofroundlakepark.com.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer The Round Lake Park Public Works building is on Porter Drive.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Business district along Route 134 in Round Lake Park.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Round Lake Park police department is located on Route 134.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer A sign on the playground fence of W.J. Murphy School welcomes students.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer The American Legion Post 1170 in Round Lake Park.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer W.J. Murphy School in Round Lake Park.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Round Lake Park Main Street is also called Route 134.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Mana A Mano in Round Lake Park is a nonprofit family resource center.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Businesses serve the community along Main Street in Round Lake Park.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer The Pizza Place in Round Lake Park was badly damaged by a tornado in 2015 but is now open and thriving again.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer AJ's Horse Around Round Lake Park.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer The Village Round Lake Park welcome sign along Washington Street.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer The Village of Round Lake Park administrative building.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Bengson Park was dedicated in August of 1969 in honor of Walter C. Bengson.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Round Lake borders Round Lake Park on the North.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer The Avon Township Center is on Washington Street in Round Lake Park.