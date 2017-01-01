Grammar Moses: I resolve to effect change in my grammar, one affectation at a time

hello

Happy New Year!

I apologize if the exclamation caused your head additional harm.

You're going to be all you can be. I just know it.

Starting tomorrow, when the gym is open.

For now, drop that final apple fritter and indulge in what Moses readers have resolved to do in 2017 to improve their grammar skills.

• Jim Boutwell of Wheaton writes: "Communicating in a way that is impossible to be misunderstood is itself, impossible. However, I hereby resolve to read and reread emails before hitting SEND. Yes, English is a tough language, BUT, it can be solved through tough thorough thought though ..."

• Donna Bowers of Streamwood, like me, writes down words from books or magazines so she can look them up later in a dictionary.

"I think that next year, or next week, I'm going to find a little notebook to write these words down in, instead of on the little pieces of paper that often disappear," she writes.

• Jennifer Kaempfe of Mount Prospect tells me she also will buy a notebook.

"My resolutions include finally getting a handle on who/whom and lay/lie."

• Patrick Adamek of Lindenhurst writes: "My resolution for 2017 will be to incorporate more of my daily oral lexicon into my email and texting life. Most of the words in this message I am sending you now show how the keyboard leads to writing words that are easy to type but not necessarily the words that express exactly how I feel when I am typing. I have also found the number of words I can spell correctly from memory greatly increases as the number of words I type daily increases."

• Rosemary Larson of South Elgin sounds like a true student of words: "I resolve to recall the meaning of words that describe other words such as: onomatopoeia, oxymoron, eponyms and my fave, 'eggcorn,' which of itself is an eggcorn. To a Grate Nu Yeur. Oh, yeah, another area I have to conquer."

• Susan May of Arlington Heights says she is a good speller, so she doesn't need a resolution for that. "But I'd just like to stop cringing whenever my fellow social media friends type the wrong word. For example, 'Your a great friend.' Gets me every time. I know social media is all about shortcuts, but grammar still counts!"

• Shawn Killackey of Mundelein writes: "I think mine is to have an eponym of my name. I'm an artist, so I should be able to come up with something creative."

• Chet Stanley of Wauconda has a simple goal: "My New Year's resolution is to learn the difference between 'effect' and 'affect.'"

My resolution

I resolve to answer your mail more promptly, which has everything to do with politeness and little to do with grammar. Except that your mail is what keeps this column going.

In that vein, here is some instant gratification for Chet from Wauconda and anyone else who is interested in the differences between "effect" and "affect."

I warn you, though, there is nothing simple about it

First, "affect" is almost always a verb, meaning to make a difference in something.

But this is English, so there are bound to be exceptions.

Another definition of "affect" as a verb is to pretend, as in "affecting a cheery disposition."

A rarer usage of "affect," this time as a noun, is used almost exclusively in psychological circles, meaning emotion or desire as influencing behavior, according to the Oxford English Dictionary.

Best to put that one aside, unless you're in therapy.

Second, "effect" is almost always a noun.

The relevant definition of "effect" in distinguishing it from "affect" is a change resulting from a result or consequence of an action or other cause.

"Effect" serves as a verb only when it means "to create, cause or bring about." It is infrequently used.

One effects a change of mood or policy or government, for instance.

Nine times out of 10, "affect" is the verb and "effect" is the noun. Those are pretty good odds.

I hope that helped, Chet, though I fear it might have caused more confusion.

Write carefully!

• Jim Baumann is vice president/managing editor of the Daily Herald. Write him at jbaumann@dailyherald.com. Put Grammar Moses in the subject line. You also can friend or follow Jim at facebook.com/baumannjim.