Music notes: Lee DeWyze plays Durty Nellie's, I Fight Dragons hits Lincoln Hall

'Idol' night at Nellie's

Fans of TV's "American Idol" will recognize two guests in Palatine Friday night. Mount Prospect native and the 2010 winner of the show's ninth season, Lee DeWyze, brings his alternative rock to Durty Nellie's for an all-ages show starting at 8 p.m. 2008 "Idol" contestant Nick Lynch finishes off the night with a bit of country soul when his band plays the 21-and-older late-night show at 11 p.m. Lee DeWyze plays at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $20 for general admission; VIP, balcony and meet-and-greet packages are also available. Nick Lynch plays at 11 p.m. $5. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

Chicago rockers I Fight Dragons bring geek chic to Lincoln Hall Friday, Dec. 30. -

Chicago rock band I Fight Dragons hasn't graced a local stage in some time, but their mix of catchy rock melodies, clever lyrics and chiptune influences is reason enough to draw you to Chicago's Lincoln Hall for their return. Their 2014 album "The Near Future" (and "The Future Imperfect" bonus tracks) evoke a mythic story through Brian Mazzaferri's rich lead vocals -- with bright and cunning instrumentation from Packy Lundholm, Hari Rao and Chad Van Dahm. Listen. They headline Lincoln Hall with Jennifer Hall and Boy Meets Robot. 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $12-$15. (773) 525-2501 or lh-st.com.

Reaction NYE

Chicago's premier winter electronic, rap and hip-hop music festival returns to Rosemont this weekend with a two-day lineup of some of the best local, national and international acts. Catch the music -- including Flume, Dillon Francis, Danny Brown, Gucci Mane, Manic Focus, Statik, Smiirk, Milk N Cooks and many more -- live on three stages, including the Corona Silent Disco Lounge. And Saturday attendees will get to ring in the new year with Canadian duo Zeds Dead. 5 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, and Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. Two-day passes are $139 plus fees; Friday passes are $84 plus fees; Saturday passes are $94 plus fees; VIP and platinum packages are also available at reactionnye.com.

Chris Brown, left, and Trey Songz team up for the 107.5 WGCI Big Jam 2016 at the United Center Friday, Dec. 30. - Associated Press, 2014

107.5 WGCI presents its Big Jam 2016 featuring singer Trey Songz, rapper Chris Brown, rapper Young Thug, hip-hop artist Desiigner, Lil Yachty, Dreezy, G Herbo, Lil Bibby, Lil Uzi Vert and more at Chicago's United Center. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. (312) 455-4500 or unitedcenter.com.

The Plain White T's hit Waukegan's Genesee Theatre for the "Hometown Throwdown" Wednesday, Dec. 28. - Courtesy of the Plain White T's

The Plain White T's, the West suburban-based pop-punk group behind the Grammy-nominated "Hey There Delilah," return to the Chicago area for the Genesee Theatre's Hometown Throwdown show Wednesday, Dec. 28. The T's are joined by Chicago rock standouts AM Taxi and Fairview, a pop-rock band from Addison who has been building a name on the local scene since 2010. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $25-$45. (800) 982-2787 or geneseetheatre.com.

Ryan Powers and the Secret Weapons warm up Chicago's winter chill at the Cobra Lounge Wednesday, Dec. 28. -

Ryan Powers and The Secret Weapons will bring a little heat to Chicago's frigid landscape with upbeat power-pop tunes like "Weekend" and "Mr. Sunshine" when they play the Cobra Lounge Wednesday, Dec. 28. Daniel Wade, who tackles guitar and backup vocals for the Secret Weapons, also will be opening with a hard-rock set, along with More More More (featuring Bob Nanna and Lauren LoPiccolo) and acoustic sets by Michael Chorvat and Dave Valdez. Be sure to stick around after the Secret Weapons for a joint jam session, featuring a lot of the night's performers playing together. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Cobra Lounge, 235 N. Ashland Ave., Chicago. $7-$10. (312) 226-6300 or cobralounge.com.

Concert highlights

The End of the World Show, featuring Glory Divine, Veins of Malice, Burn the Witch, Lustera: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at The Burlington, 3425 W. Fullerton, Chicago. Check with venue for admission. (773) 384-3243 or theburlingtonbar.com.

Johnny Automatic, The Mizzerables, Butchered, 80 Proof Preacher: 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $5-$8. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Brother Trouble: 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. $4-$8. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

Koopa & Los Mysterios: 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at House Pub, 16 S. Riverside Drive, St. Charles. Check venue for admission. (630) 945-3479 or thehousepub.com.

Reaction NYE two-day music festival featuring Zeds Dead, Gucci Mane, Tchami, Manic Focus, Bondax, Smino, Emily Nichols, Milk N Cooks, Antics, J.Squared, Kyral & Banko, Statik, Smiirk, Solstice, Caliago, Hi Five, RCKT PWR, Elevated: 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 30 and 31, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. $89; $139 for a two-day pass. reactionnye.com.

Cowboy Jukebox: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Lucky Star Bar, 1175 W. Lake St., Bartlett. $25-$45. (630) 830-7200 or luckystarbar.com.

Love & Money: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at BaseCamp Pub and Eatery, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. $5. (331) 777-4712 or basecamppub.com.

Modern Day Romeos, Bella Cain, Sealed With A Kiss: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at H.O.M.E. Bar, 1227 N. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. $25; $75 VIP. (847) 577-4663 or homebarchicago.com.

Suicide Machines, The Bollweevils, Green Room Rockers, Still Alive, All Eyes West: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Reggies Rock Club, 2105 S. State St., Chicago. $20-$25. (312) 949-0120 or reggieslive.com.

Boneshaker, Backlash, Winnie Cooper: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Penny Road Pub, 545 Penny Road, Barrington. $8. (847) 428-0562 or pennyroadpub.com.

Local H, Jimi Falls: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Loaded Buffalo, 2061 W. Maple Ave., Mundelein. $25; VIP packages available. (847) 949-0858 or loadedbuffalo.com.

Elliot Krull, Lonie Walker and her band and TaMarie T and the Hotel Tramps: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Underground Wonder Bar, 710 N. Clark St., Chicago. $35. (312) 266-7761 or undergroundwonderbar.com.

Gooroos: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Sideouts, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake. $40-$65. (847) 526-7174 or sideouts.com.

The Hush Sound, Minor Characters, Fall Classic: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Cubby Bear, 1059 W. Addison St., Chicago. $22-$25. (773) 327-1662 or cubbybear.com.

JC Brooks & The Uptown Sound, The Right Now: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Emporium Arcade Bar -- Wicker Park, 1366 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. $38. (773) 697-7922 or emporiumchicago.com.

Jimmy Nick and Friends: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $25-$30. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.ticketforce.com.

Lucky Boys Confusion, Mark Rose (of Spitalfield), Nice Motor: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Double Door, 1551 N. Damen Ave., Chicago. $38-$45. (773) 489-3160 or doubledoor.com.

Mala Rodriguez, The Ponderers, Future Rootz: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Concord Music Hall, 2047 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. $25. (773) 570-4000 or concordmusichall.com.

Miles Over Mountains, Under The Willow, River Valley Rangers: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Mackey's Hideout, 2601 S. River Road, McHenry. $10. (815) 363-7040 or mackeyshideout.com.

Over the Rhine: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $43-$45. (773) 728-6000 or oldtownschool.org.

Slim Jim Phantom, Devil Elvis, The Krank Daddies: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Reggies Music Joint, 2105 S. State St., Chicago. $20. (312) 949-0120 or reggieslive.com.

DJ Akib: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Joy District, 112 W. Hubbard St., Chicago. Tickets start at $75. (312) 955-0339, joychicago.com or eventstand.com/Events/JOYNYE.

American English: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Grand Victoria Casino pavilion, 250 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. Free. (847) 468-7000 or grandvictoriacasino.com.

DangerWayne: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Prysm Nightclub, 1543 N. Kingsbury St., Chicago. $145-$165. (312) 546-4141 or prysmnightclub.com.

Diane Coffee, Yoko & The Oh Nos, The Voluptuals: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Schubas Tavern, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $25. (773) 525-2508 or lh-st.com.

The Heard: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Tonic Room, 2447 N. Halsted St., Chicago. $25. (773) 248-8400 or tonicroom.ticketfly.com.

Henhouse Prowlers, Babe-alon 5: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Martyrs', 3855 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $25. (773) 404-9494 or martyrslive.com.

The Ivy Ford Band: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Mickey Finn's Brewery, 345 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Free. (847) 362-6688 or mickeyfinnsbrewery.com.

Robbie Gold and Matt Cushing: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Mother's Too, 14 W. Division St., Chicago. $59-$79; VIP for $249. (312) 266-7444 or motherstoo.com.

Rod Tuffcurls & The Bench Press: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. $99-$180. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

Saving Abel, Black4, OUTDrejas, UnderFire: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $18-$50. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Umphrey's McGee: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago. Tickets start at $98. (773) 561-9500 or aragonballroom.org.

Wedding Banned: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $20-$75. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

The Student Body: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Empire, 48 W. Chicago Ave., Naperville. $20; $200 VIP package. (630) 355-9000 or empireburgerbar.com.

SEMPLE: 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Grand Victoria Casino, 250 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. Free. (847) 468-7000 or grandvictoriacasino.com.

Rebel Soul Revival: 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Acquaviva Winery, 47W614 IL-38, Maple Park. $24.95 for the party; dinner packages available earlier. (630) 365-0333 or acquavivawinery.com.

Better Than Ezra, Fletcher Rockwell: 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. $35; VIP packages available. (312) 923-2000 or houseofblues.com.

The Hood internet, Air Credits, Celine Neon, DJ Manny Muscles: 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $25-$30. (773) 525-2501 or lh-st.com.

Tributosaurus as The Bee Gees: 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $50; $100 for VIP. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.