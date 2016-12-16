5 suburban holiday shows for a 'Wonderful' weekend

The Arcada Theatre in St. Charles shows four animated holiday classics, including "How The Grinch Stole Christmas," on its 40-foot screen Saturday, Dec. 17.

If this week's weather has you seeking holiday spirit somewhere out of the cold, you're in luck. Here are five seasonal (indoor) shows that might just entice you to venture out. For other ideas, check dailyherald.com/calendar.

'Wonderful Life:' Catch Improv Playhouse's radio adaptation of "It's a Wonderful Life," Frank Capra's 1946 holiday classic about a man who glimpses how his family and friends would have fared had he never been born. It's at 735 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. $20. (847) 968-4529 or improvplayhouse.com. 4:30 and 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, and 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.

Seasonal sendup: Poke fun at the crazier parts of the holiday season when Laugh Out Loud ensemble members riff gift exchanges, family reunions and more in "Yet Another Holiday Show" at 601 N. Martingale Road, Schaumburg. Early performances of the improv show are family-friendly. Late shows are for adults only. $20 adults, $12 kids. (847) 240-0386 or laughoutloudtheater.com. 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17.

Cartoon classics: Spend Saturday with Charlie Brown, the Grinch and other beloved characters when the Arcada Theatre shows four classic animated shows on its 40-foot screen at 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. See the 1965 TV special "A Charlie Brown Christmas" at 10 a.m.; the 1964 Rankin/Bass special "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" at 10:45 a.m.; 1966's "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" at noon; and the 1969 Rankin/Bass animated film "Frosty the Snowman" at 12:45 p.m. $6 for adults; free for kids 12 and younger. arcadalive.com. 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.

Hibernian holidays: Hear songs from the album "Voices of Angels" and more when the Irish ensemble Celtic Woman returns with the "Home for Christmas: The Symphony Tour" this weekend at North Central College's Pfeiffer Hall, 310 Benton Ave., Naperville. $90-$105. (630) 637-7469 or finearts.northcentralcollege.edu. 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.

Still rolling: Partake in a musical Christmas tradition as Mannheim Steamroller puts its spin on holiday classics and adds in a light show at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. $39-$199. (847) 671-5100 or rosemont.com/theatre/events/mannheim-steamroller. 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17,