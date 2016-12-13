DuPage unveils plan to merge election commission, clerk's office

DuPage County officials are going to ask state lawmakers to return election oversight power to the county clerk's office by merging it with the DuPage Election Commission.

The proposed consolidation would combine the functions of both offices while maintaining bipartisan oversight of elections in DuPage, officials said Tuesday.

"Merging the functions of two county offices that experience a high volume of public inquiries and interactions on a daily basis allows for a smoother customer experience, eliminates redundancy and increases efficiency," county board Chairman Dan Cronin said.

Election commission officials have adopted a list of cost-saving measures since Cronin launched the DuPage Accountability, Consolidation and Transparency Initiative in May 2012. The initiative called on the commission and 23 other agencies to make structural and operational reforms.

The commission, for example, shifted its website to the county's system and reduced the total number of polling places countywide.

Those and other changes saved taxpayers roughly $3 million over the past four years, officials estimate.

But Cronin earlier this year said he wanted to find additional savings while providing county voters "the highest level of service."

So Cronin worked with county Clerk Paul Hinds and Cathy Ficker Terrill, chairwoman of the DuPage Election Commission Board, to examine whether the county clerk, who is elected countywide, should run the day-to-day operations of the election commission.

The plan unveiled Tuesday calls for the election commission to become a division of the clerk's office.

In addition, a five-member Board of Election Commissioners would be created to set election policy, hold public meetings and receive public comment. The county clerk would serve as chairman of that panel.

Cronin said he believes the proposal fulfills the county's commitment to increase accountability, consolidate functions where it makes sense, and improve transparency for residents.

In order for the consolidation plan to become a reality, the county would need state lawmakers to approve it. Officials are planning to take the proposal to the state in 2017.

The move comes more than four decades after election oversight was stripped from the clerk's office to create the election commission. Another state law is needed now because officials want to keep the bipartisan oversight of elections that exists in DuPage.

The 1973 state law that formed the election commission required that both political parties be represented on the three-person election commission board. Republicans hold two of the three seats in DuPage.

Cronin has said he doesn't want DuPage to go back to a system where the county clerk is the sole election authority.

Details of the consolidation proposal can be found at dupageco.org/ECProposal/.

A public hearing on the proposal will be held after the Jan. 10 county board meeting at the county administration building, 421 County Farm Road, in Wheaton.