Aurora mayoral candidate drops out, narrowing field to 4

Jose Luis Del Bosque has withdrawn from Aurora's mayoral race, election officials said Monday.

The Aurora Election Commission has accepted Del Bosque's withdrawal paperwork, bringing the number of candidates seeking the top elected post in the state's second-largest city down to four.

With only four candidates, there is no need for a primary election to narrow the field before the April 4 municipal election.

Linda Fechner, executive director of the Aurora Election Commission, said the organization will meet Dec. 22 to certify the ballot for the spring election. At that point, the office will be able to officially declare there won't be a primary for the mayor's post.

Del Bosque was the fifth candidate to file in the race to succeed 11-year Mayor Tom Weisner, who resigned this fall citing health concerns.

Candidates remaining in the race are Linda Chapa LaVia, Rick Guzman, Richard Irvin and Mike Saville.

Robert O'Connor, a longtime alderman-at-large who was named the city's acting mayor when Weisner stepped down, has run for mayor in the past but is not seeking a full term running the city.