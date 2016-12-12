Breaking News Bar
 
Politics
updated: 12/12/2016 5:50 PM

Aurora mayoral candidate drops out, narrowing field to 4

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Marie Wilson
 
 

Jose Luis Del Bosque has withdrawn from Aurora's mayoral race, election officials said Monday.

The Aurora Election Commission has accepted Del Bosque's withdrawal paperwork, bringing the number of candidates seeking the top elected post in the state's second-largest city down to four.

With only four candidates, there is no need for a primary election to narrow the field before the April 4 municipal election.

Linda Fechner, executive director of the Aurora Election Commission, said the organization will meet Dec. 22 to certify the ballot for the spring election. At that point, the office will be able to officially declare there won't be a primary for the mayor's post.

Del Bosque was the fifth candidate to file in the race to succeed 11-year Mayor Tom Weisner, who resigned this fall citing health concerns.

Candidates remaining in the race are Linda Chapa LaVia, Rick Guzman, Richard Irvin and Mike Saville.

Robert O'Connor, a longtime alderman-at-large who was named the city's acting mayor when Weisner stepped down, has run for mayor in the past but is not seeking a full term running the city.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account