Business
updated: 12/12/2016 1:51 PM

First-of-its-kind music club pitched for downtown Libertyville

      Libertyville officials will consider a request for a liquor license for a bar and music/entertainment venue to be called Mak's Tavern downtown at 601 N. Milwaukee Ave. The business would be inside the Manchester Square building and be accessible by the pedestrian alley south and west of Shakou restaurant.
A first-of-its-kind music club to complement the current menu of restaurants is being proposed for downtown Libertyville.

Robert Helle is seeking a liquor license to operate Mak's Tavern as a locale for entertainment that is family friendly and appropriate for mature adults. The offerings would focus on jazz, blues and other acoustic music, with occasional comedy evenings, according to information presented to the village.

The proposal would be new for downtown, which has become well known for its restaurants and bars serving food. Liquor licenses normally are granted by the mayor with concurrence of the village board, and types of licenses depend on capacity and type of establishment.

Whether Helle's suggestion is acceptable is to be determined. In this case, Mayor Terry Weppler referred the matter to the village board's license and permits committee, which makes recommendations to the full board. It will consider the request at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the village hall, 118 W. Cook Ave.

Helle declined to comment Monday but told the village Mak's Tavern would not serve food but would pursue cross marketing opportunities with nearby restaurants as an after-dinner activity. Entertainment would feature local and regional acts. Tickets would not be sold in advance but a cover charge would be required.

"Our goal is to target middle age adults and families, therefore we are happy to agree to limit our hours similar to the surrounding restaurants and bars," Helle said in a description of the proposal.

The business would be at 601 N. Milwaukee Ave., inside the Manchester Square building, and be accessible via the pedestrian alley to the south and directly west of Shakou restaurant. The main area would include a stage and a seating capacity of 150 to 175.

Manchester Square at the southwest corner of Lake Street and Milwaukee Avenue was completed about 10 years ago and is a well-known location for several ground-level restaurants. Chicago-based Cedar Street Companies bought the building out of receivership in late 2013 and converted the two upper floors to apartments.

Because there is an adjacent residential use, Mak's Tavern would have to meet village noise standards.

