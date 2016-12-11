No triple-double, but Westbrook leads Thunder past Celtics

Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier (12) and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Domantas Sabonis (3) fight for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Victor Oladipo lies on the court after an injury during a play against the Boston Celtics during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives to the basket as Boston Celtics forward Amir Johnson (90) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) passes the ball around Boston Celtics forward Amir Johnson (90) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. Associated Press

Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder (99) drives to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Victor Oladipo (5) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives to the basket around Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Russell Westbrook's triple-double streak ended at seven games, but he scored 23 of his 37 points in the second half to help the Oklahoma City Thunder defeat the Boston Celtics 99-96 on Sunday night.

Westbrook had 12 rebounds, but just six assists. His triple-double run was the longest since Michael Jordan had seven straight in 1989. The NBA record is nine in a row by Philadelphia's Wilt Chamberlain in March 1968.

Steven Adams scored 16 points on 7-for-8 shooting and Enes Kanter added 14 points for the Thunder, who have won seven of eight. Oklahoma City got away with making just 14 of 27 free throws.

Al Horford scored 19 points, and Jae Crowder and Avery Bradley each added 18 for the Celtics.