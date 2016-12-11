Bears fail to complete comeback against Lions

Chicago Bears quarterback Matt Barkley (12) throws against the Detroit Lions in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. Associated Press

Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) tackles Chicago Bears wide receiver Cameron Meredith (81) in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. Associated Press

The Chicago Bears staged a late rally Sunday to go ahead of the Lions, but then Detroit's MVP candidate, quarterback Matt Stafford, did what he does best: He rallied his team to a 20-17 victory with a 7-yard TD run with 3:17 left.

Stafford is not known for his running, but the TD elevated the Lions to 9-4 and dropped the Bears to 3-10.

The Bears' defense had gone three games without forcing a turnover, but it got back-to-back picks off Stafford to take a late 17-13 lead.

The Lions had been poised to increase their 13-10 lead early in the fourth quarter at the Bears' 8-yard line. But Matt Stafford's pass into the end zone, intended for Golden Tate, was tipped away by Bryce Callahan into the hands of diving teammate Demontre Hurst for a touchback.

The Bears drove it back the other way into Lions territory, but were forced to punt.

Three plays later, Bears cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc cut in front of Anquan Boldin and went 24 yards untouched for a pick-6 that put the Bears ahead 17-13 with 7:07 left.

Hurst was in the game only because starting cornerback Tracy Porter had taken ill late in the second quarter.

After an unproductive first half, the Bears' offense got going with a 31-yard run by Jordan Howard. Josh Bellamy then leaped high to snag a 16-yard toss from Matt Barkley. On the next play, Barkley threw a perfect deep ball down the right sideline that Cam Meredith caught in stride for a 31-yard touchdown that brought the Bears within 13-10 with 3:19 left in the third quarter.

Matt Prater's 54-yard field goal had expanded the Lions' lead to 13-3 2:21 earlier.

The Lions' 81-yard TD drive with time running out in the second quarter gave them a 10-3 halftime lead. Boldin shook Harold Jones-Quartey's coverage for the 16-yard TD reception from Stafford.

The Lions had used a 48-yard Stafford-to-Marvin Jones collaboration to set up Prater's 29-yard field goal that tied the game at 3-3 with 4:17 left.

Despite a comedy of errors inside the red zone, the Bears got on the board first with Connor Barth's 38-yard field goal with 1:27 left in the first quarter.

A 28-yard run by Howard helped get the Bears to the Lions' 18. But before they could run a play in the red zone the Bears had to burn a timeout when there was confusion over where tight end Daniel Brown was supposed to line up. Two more Howard runs netted 8 yards. But the Bears were flagged for Ted Larsen's false start and then a delay of game penalty before they could run another play.