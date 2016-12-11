Arlington Heights man injured in early morning shooting

Cook County Sheriff's police are investigating a shooting early Sunday that left an 18-year-old Arlington Heights area man hospitalized with what appeared to be nonlife-threatening injuries.

Deputies were called to a home in the 2200 block of Nichols Road at about 3:40 a.m. in response to a report of a shooting, sheriff's office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari said. The victim is a resident of the home where the shooting took place.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and no one was in custody as of early Sunday afternoon, Ansari said.

The Long Grove Fire Protection District also responded to the scene.