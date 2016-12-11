Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 12/11/2016 12:21 PM

Arlington Heights man injured in early morning shooting

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Cook County Sheriff's police are investigating a shooting early Sunday that left an 18-year-old Arlington Heights area man hospitalized with what appeared to be nonlife-threatening injuries.

Deputies were called to a home in the 2200 block of Nichols Road at about 3:40 a.m. in response to a report of a shooting, sheriff's office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari said. The victim is a resident of the home where the shooting took place.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and no one was in custody as of early Sunday afternoon, Ansari said.

The Long Grove Fire Protection District also responded to the scene.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account