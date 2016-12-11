Breaking News Bar
 
Iran says it's finalized $16.6B Boeing deal to buy 80 planes

Associated Press
TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran says it has finalized a $16.6 billion deal with Boeing to purchase 80 passenger planes, a deal made possible by last year's landmark nuclear agreement.

The state-run IRNA news agency said Sunday that 50 Boeing 737s and 30 Boeing 777s would be delivered over the next decade, in the biggest agreement to be struck with an American company since the 1979 revolution and U.S. Embassy takeover.

In September, Washington granted permission to Boeing and its European competitor Airbus to sell billions of dollars' worth of aircraft to Iran. The U.S. and other world powers agreed last year to lift crippling sanctions on Iran in exchange for it curbing its nuclear activities.

President-elect Donald Trump has criticized the nuclear deal, but it's unclear whether he would scrap it.

