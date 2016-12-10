Okaka double leads Watford to 3-2 win over Everton in EPL

hello

Everton's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the gameduring the Premier League soccer match between Watford and Everton at Vicarage Road Stadium, Watford, England. Saturday Dec 10 2016. (Paul Harding/PA via AP) Associated Press

Everton's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League soccer match between Watford and Everton at Vicarage Road Stadium, Watford, England. Saturday Dec 10 2016. (Paul Harding/PA via AP) Associated Press

Watford's Stefano Okaka scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League soccer match between Watford and Everton at Vicarage Road Stadium, Watford, England. Saturday Dec 10 2016. (Paul Harding/PA via AP) Associated Press

Watford's Stefano Okaka celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League soccer match between Watford and Everton at Vicarage Road Stadium, Watford, England. Saturday Dec 10 2016. (Paul Harding/PA via AP) Associated Press

WATFORD, England -- Stefano Okaka's impressive double led Watford to a 3-2 comeback victory over Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

After falling behind to Romelu Lukaku's strike, Okaka's first goals for Watford either side of Sebastian Prodl's header secured a much-needed win for Walter Mazzarri's side.

Watford survived a late scare when Lukaku added his second.

Watford moved into the top half of the table with 21 points, one point more than Everton, which has now failed to win its last five league games.

With host Watford having lost its previous two league matches, both sides lacked confidence early on as a scrappy first half was only illuminated by two moments of quality.

First, Lukaku calmly slid the ball past Heurelho Gomes in the 17th after some suspect defending allowed him to latch onto Gareth Barry's hopeful throughball.

Having initially struggled to respond, Watford was inspired by a moment of brilliance from Okaka. The Italian forward played the ball out wide to Nordin Amrabat before surging into the box and superbly back-heeling the winger's return cross into the net.

Encouraged by the equalizer, Watford began the second half with greater intensity and was rewarded in the 59th when defender Prodl met Jose Holebas' excellent free kick from the right.

Just five minutes later Holebas was the provider once more as Okaka met his corner at the near post, with his header just crossing the line despite Leighton Baines' best efforts to keep the ball out at the back post.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman threw on Ross Barkley, Enner Valencia and Aaron Lennon in an attempt to get his side back in the game, and Lennon delivered a perfect cross for Lukaku to head home in the 86th.