Sykes, No. 20 Syracuse women race past Niagara 109-60

hello

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Brittney Sykes had 23 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists, and No. 20 Syracuse raced past Niagara 109-60 on Saturday.

Sykes was 9-of-16 shooting with three 3-pointers and moved up to eighth on Syracuse's all-time scoring list with 1,409. Senior twins Briana and Bria Day had 19 and 12 points, respectively, the first time they reached double figures in the same game. Desiree Elmore added 15 points and Alexis Peterson 13.

The Orange (8-3) led 32-8 after one period, 62-19 at halftime, with 109 points a season high and the third time this season to reach the century mark.

The Purple Eagles (4-5) were led by Tiffany Corselli with 12 points. Emily Granruth added 11 and Jai Moore 10. Victoria Rampado, who came in as the only Niagara player to score in double figures in every game this season, was held to four.

The Orange shot 55 percent and made 11 3-pointers.