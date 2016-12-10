New school, millions in improvements in District 73 plan

hello

Hawthorn District 73 Superintendent Nick Brown, right, explains options for a 10-year facilities plan during a recent special meeting. A new elementary school and millions of dollars in improvements are among the options. Courtesy of Hawthorn District 73

A decision is nearing on a 10-year facilities plan for Hawthorn District 73 that could include a new elementary school and various other improvements to existing buildings.

School officials also will be deciding if, when and how much taxpayers may be asked to shoulder to proceed with the projects, as an exhaustive effort reaches a conclusion.

After several months of work and an estimated 2,500 cumulative hours of study and research, the possibilities were narrowed to two options to address increasing enrollment and crowded conditions.

The preferred option as presented by a core group including the DLR Group of Chicago, community members, staff, faculty and administrators includes the new school and other work estimated at $63.2 million to give the Vernon Hills-based district breathing room for coming years. A second option, estimated at $54.8 million, shares some similarities.

Both include building a centralized kindergarten center at the Vernon Hills Park District's Sullivan Center, which is across the street from Elementary South, and buying 12 acres nearby; bringing the early childhood program back to the Hawthorn campus; and, building facilities for instruction involving Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

Whether the suggested choice or a combination of the two will be chosen is to be determined. How much the district will contribute from reserves to the total cost as well as the scheduling of the work will determine the potential timing and amount of a tax hike to be put to voters.

The board will begin sorting through the possibilities for what is known as the Educational Facilities Master Plan during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, at the district office, 841 West End Court, Vernon Hills.

Will a decision be reached?

"It depends. Last week we had input from the public but the board hasn't had a chance to discuss it among ourselves," said board President Jeff Bard.

"We're ready to move along to the next step. We know our buildings are full and there are more students coming with the housing developments planned."

However, Bard said it's not likely all the work would be done at once. How big a bite is taken and how much of the district's $42 million reserve is applied would influence the timing of a tax hike question. The board would need to determine that by mid-January to get it on the April election ballot.

At a special meeting this past week, Superintendent Nick Brown and others outlined the reasons and details for the two options and fielded public questions.

Enrollment has grown steadily throughout the years but is accelerating with as many as 705 more students expected on top of the current enrollment of 4,364 by 2025.

"It's not a blip. It's not minor," Brown said.