News
updated: 12/10/2016 6:45 PM

Annual Lego Train Club show draws thousands to Cantigny

  Video: Lego train Christmas Show

  • Jamie Childress, 9, of Wheaton checks out the display during the Northern Illinois Lego Train Club's annual show Saturday at Cantigny Park in Wheaton. The show continues Sunday.

    Paul Michna | Staff Photographer

  • Lelia Gallup, 4, of Indiana starts building during the Northern Illinois Lego Train Club's annual show Saturday at Cantigny Park Saturday. The show continues Sunday.

    Paul Michna | Staff Photographer

  • The Northern Illinois Lego Train Club sponsored its 10th annual show Saturday at Cantigny Park. Thousands of people show up every year.

    Paul Michna | Staff Photographer

  • The Northern Illinois Lego Train Club sponsored its 10th annual show Saturday at Cantigny Park. Thousands of people show up every year.

    Paul Michna | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Walk around the Lego Train Show at Cantigny Park in Wheaton, and several things immediately grab your eye.

First, there's a lot of people -- maybe as many as 10,000 -- who will crowd into the Visitors Center for the show's two-day run that ends Sunday.

Second, you can't believe all of the incredible things members of the Northern Illinois Lego Train Club can make out of tiny plastic pieces designed for kids to play with. Skyscrapers. Towns. Scenes from movies and books. Castles. And, of course, plenty of trains.

But here's the coolest part: No matter how old you are, it's the perfect place to play a game of I-Spy.

You know: I-Spy a crash involving Lego trucks from Krispy Kreme and Dunkin' Donuts. I-Spy Batman on top of a building. I-Spy a melting snowman. I-Spy a bunch of Star Wars storm troopers heading through a park.

And no matter how many times you've visited the show -- and this is its 10th incarnation at Cantigny -- there's always something new to spy.

This year, for example, the Lego wizards have built a replica of the clock tower from "Back to the Future."

Look closely and there's one other thing you'll notice this weekend at Cantigny: the wide-eyed expression on the faces of the kids as they marvel at the intricate Lego creations.

It's a pretty safe bet you'll be a little wide-eyed, too.

Article Comments ()
