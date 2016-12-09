Snow -- maybe lots of it -- in the weekend forecast

hello

Mark Black/Daily Herald, Dec. 4, 2016The suburbs could see 6-10 inches of snow this weekend.

Snow is coming to the suburbs this weekend, and there could be as much as 10 inches of it by Monday morning.

Cook, DuPage, Lake, Kane, McHenry and Will counties will be under a Winter Storm Watch from Saturday night through late Sunday.

The AccuWeather forecast calls for 1-3 inches of snow Saturday night, with an additional 2-4 inches falling on Sunday during the day.

By the time the snow stops Sunday night, the suburbs could see 6-10 inches of total snowfall.

Low visibility could make travel hazardous during the storm, the National Weather Service says.

Temperatures Saturday will be in the low 20s all day.

On Sunday, it should warm up a little with a high around 31.