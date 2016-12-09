Breaking News Bar
 
Oswego man sentenced for sexually abusing teenage girl in Schaumburg

A 43-year-old Oswego man was sentenced to three years in prison after he admitted having a sexual relationship with a teenage girl.

Andrew Payne was also ordered to register as a sex offender in exchange for his guilty plea Thursday to aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Prosecutors say the girl was 16 years old when she meet Payne on social media. They say the girl and Payne talked on the phone and communicated via instant message before eventually meeting at a Schaumburg parking lot in February to engage in sexual activity.

Payne subsequently admitted to police that he had sex with the girl, prosecutors said.

